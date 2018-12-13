Get Glam with Gret: Stylish buys to take you through the winter season

Hello all and it's officially chilly season! The temperatures this week seriously dropped a lot so I pulled out this gorgeous faux fur coat I spotted a few weeks ago in Penneys!

A great faux fur coat in the wardrobe this time of year is super stylish and can be worn dressed up or down. You will find them in almost any high street boutique in all price ranges! This one was €35 and I went for a more casual vibe with my jeans and trainers on the school run but the superb colour added so much richness to a plain outfit!

The week of the style night has finally arrived and I am busy sorting the final pieces for what is to be a great event. Our mini makeover candidate is delighted to have been chosen and she is so excited to get herself a new look for the night! Our lucky lady is a young mum of five kids who doesn’t always get the time to dress up so this is a great little gift for her! Her hair and makeup will be styled by the amazing Corina of Create Image Corina and she will be styled by myself using as much as possible from Tipperary Town. We are so looking forward to her transformation.

PICTURE: These gorgeous Eimear Wright Candles are available from Gallaghers on the Green, Tipperary Town!

On the night we also have lots of local businesses taking stalls for the night. I always think it is great way to support local at this time of year as much as possible so it is a great way for anyone attending to shop. Stalls on the night will include Gallaghers on the Green, Crosse’s Pharmacy, Vera’s Milkas and so much more! I will bring you the highlights of the night next week so eek! Wish me luck.

Lots of love Gretta