My Tipperary Life: Tipperary Rose 2018 Laura Durkan

2018 Tipperary Rose Laura Durkan

What's your idea of a perfect day, or perfect weekend in Tipperary?

During the week I work away from home so every weekend I love returning to the premier county. My perfect Sunday is to climb Slievenamon with my sister and look out over the amazing views. Followed by returning home to indulge in the culinary delights our mum spoils us with each Sunday!

Who has made the greatest contribution to Tipperary in your lifetime - and why?

I am a big fan of girl power so when I read this question I knew my answer had to be a female! There are a lot to choose from and I know it was not quite in my lifetime but I have to pick Lena Rice. I am a big tennis fan and for this lady to achieve what she did back in the 1890s is something incredible. She is the only Irish woman ever to have won Wimbledon having only taken up the sport a year previous to entering. There are tennis courts in New Inn named in her honour which I love to play on during the summer tournament season.

What's your first Tipperary memory?

I have many memories of Tipperary as a child. My grandparents would often visit Clonmel from Mayo and North Tipperary during the summer and would take my sister, brother and I on these amazing adventures around the county. The first memory which springs to mind is walking in a sea of red poppies as a child way back when the Poppyfield was full of poppy flowers instead of buildings. This was then followed by a trip to Marfield lake to feed the ducks. I look back now with fond memories of these beautiful locations in Tipperary.

What's your favourite part of the county - and why?

My favourite part of the county would have to be Cashel. The town is steeped in history and has many amazing restaurants and bars to visit and dine. I am very fond of the breath taking Rock of Cashel with its imposing structure and effortless beauty. I will never forget the day my family and I visited the grounds of the castle to record my farewell video before embarking on the Rose tour last August. There was many a laugh had on that day but in the end the video was something even the great Stephen Spielberg would have been proud of!

What do you think gives Tipperary its unique identity?

The people, without doubt. Whether its North or South Tipperary, in the town or in the country the people are what make Tipperary unique. The people are passionate, kind and welcoming; if you ever need a helping hand there is no hesitation for people to get stuck in.

Do you have a favourite local writer or author?

We are lucky in Tipperary to have so many talented artists, musicians and writers. It makes it easy to support local talent. I am really looking forward seeing the 2 Johnnies live in a couple of weeks. I also love the designer Louise Kennedy who I was lucky enough to meet in Clonmel a couple of months ago. I do not get a lot of time to read books as I love being active outside therefore I do not currently have a favourite local author. Hopefully over the Christmas break I can catch up on what I’ve missed during the year. All suggestions welcome!

What's the biggest challenge facing the county today?

I think the biggest challenge facing the county is getting more businesses and jobs to the area. In this day and age more and more people are attending third level education and graduating from courses with specialised knowledge and skillsets. We need to entice those young people to come back to Tipperary instead of staying in the cities.

If you had the power to change one thing in, or about Tipperary, what would it be?

I would love to have a University College here in Tipperary. This would not only create jobs and bring young people to the county but would attract businesses and create better sporting and educational facilities.

