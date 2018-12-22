My Tipperary Life: Renowned bridal designer Kathy de Stafford shares her favourite things about the county

What's your idea of a perfect day, or perfect weekend in Tipperary?

My perfect weekend would start with browsing the shops in Nenagh, followed by a long walk at the lake in Dromineer, then onto Ballina for lunch. I love the scenery in Tipperary and I would head next to Holy Cross Abbey which is just magical. I would finish my perfect weekend with another long walk in the beautiful Glen of Aherlow and dinner in Cashel.

Who has made the greatest contribution to Tipperary in your lifetime - and why?

There are so many amazing people in Tipperary that have achieved so much, but my personal favourite would have to be Adi Roche for her amazing work with the children of Chernobyl.

What's your first Tipperary memory?

When I was five years old my late grandmother Tess brought me to Nenagh by train on a mystery tour, I have wonderful memories of that special day.

What's your favourite part of the county - and why?

Apart from Nenagh, I love the areas around Lough Derg and the Shannon River.

What do you think gives Tipperary its unique identity?

The diversity of its landscape, stunning mountains and waterways, but above all the friendliness and generosity of its people.

Do you have a favourite local writer or author?

Charles Kickham, he was more than a great writer. He added so much to Irish culture and history.

What's the biggest challenge facing the county today?

The loss of the heart of many villages and towns with closures of post offices and Garda stations. These are such a vital part of the fabric of communities.

If you had the power to change one thing in, or about Tipperary, what would it be?

Extra resources for rural areas to protect the heritage and culture of this beautiful county.