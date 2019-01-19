My Tipperary Life: Brendan Graham

Who has made the greatest contribution to Tipperary in your lifetime - and why?

Well, I don’t think you can pick just one person – there are various ‘great contributions’ made to Tipperary – and, by Tipperary people, to the greater world.

If I’m thinking music, it would be Liam Clancy – an extraordinary, soulful vocalist and a master storyteller. You always felt when he sang that it wasn’t his song…that he made it yours, the listener…your story.

He had that transcendental ability to touch your inner core with some sense of what the song evoked in his own inner core. He gifted us all such an undying legacy.

Frank Patterson was another artiste who left an indelible mark – who had that rare ability to capture something intrinsically ‘of Ireland’ in his singing. Among the many classic songs of the great Irish songbook which Frank brought to the world’s attention, who can forget his Lass of Aughrim from the movie of Joyce’s The Dead?

It defined the defining moment…that moment of epiphany. Frank also had the most wonderfully musical, speaking voice…all warmly wrapped in a fine Tipp’rary accent.

In sport Tipperary hurling in its totality has always been such a strong identifier…a strong unifying force across the county. There are of course great individual names down all the years …but it seemed always to be a case of ‘team’ being more than the sum of the individual players – I like that.

In world horse racing and breeding, the Ballydoyle Stables and Coolmore Stud have been of top world standing for many years. All bring a glorious diversity and benefit to the county and its people.

Business – Tony Ryan was a visionary…but – and not all visionaries can do this – he was a visionary who could make the vision happen. He revolutionised the world of air travel and helped open it up to so many people.

What's your first Tipperary memory?

The large picture of Robert Emmet in his ‘Speech from the Dock’ that dominated the kitchen wall of Whelan’s shop (my mother’s home) in Kickham St.

It was such an imposing picture…ever present…and a small child just had to ask the question ‘what was it about?’ So started my interest in Irish history.

What's your favourite part of the county - and why?

Dromineer…I associate it with the summers of childhood…and the smell of lake-water…a day out…being brought there on the bar of my uncle Dal’s bike.

Westlife, pictured, have recorded Brendan's song You Raise Me Up which became a worldwide hit

What do you think gives Tipperary its unique identity?

Geographically, it is beautiful…the land itself…its mountains and golden vales…Lough Derg: its heritage and history is rich in so many aspects - Thomond and Desmond… Cashel…Ballingarry – the tricolour first flown there: Culturally, it has its literature and song… author Charles Kickham, traditional musician Paddy O’Brien and so many more; there is the strong tradition right across the sporting spectrum. With all of that I suppose one could say Tipperary is a well-balanced county

Do you have a favourite local writer or author?

Fellow Nenagh-man, Donal Ryan has justifiably been lighting up the literary world with his writings but these days I tend to be listening more to music than reading.

I am a big fan of Denis Carey, down Newport way, who composes the most gorgeous melodies. It has been my joy to work with Denis on a recent cross-cultural collaboration with Norwegian singer Helene Bøksle and some of Ireland’s and Norway’s finest musicians. (The results will be unveiled later in the year)

What's the biggest challenge facing the county today?

It’s not just a ‘county’ challenge that I see– it’s a national challenge. It’s about retaining identity – in a helter-skelter, rapidly globalising world.

I suppose like for many parts of rural Ireland there’s a kind of denuding of life happening – we’re all more and more digitally and virtually ‘connected’ but there is an isolation in this…an invasive kind of disconnect from others…and from self: post offices closing (I know, I know, I know…the economic arguments…but they were gathering places for people): the closing of long-established businesses and the character they brought to towns…and the human interaction in a ‘click ‘n’ buy’ world

If you had the power to change one thing in, or about Tipperary, what would it be?

If I had the power…I’d more likely ‘un-change’ some of the changes that have happened the county and the country…I’d bring back more stillness and less busy-ness to life.

We don’t have to be ‘connected’ and ‘liked’ all the time – a little will do.