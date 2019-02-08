Exciting break planned for Upperchurch Drombane Active Retirement group

Next meeting takes place in Upperchurch hall on Monday, February 11 at 3pm with a talk on Bishop Quinlan. Refreshments served all welcome.

Also the breakaway to Killarney from April 2-4 staying at the International Hotel, Town Centre. Travelling by train, dinner on each night, lunch on arrival. Bus and entry fees for half day sight seeing trip on day 2. Music on both nights & seat booking on train. Cost p/p sharing €210 single occupancy €260. Contact Olive on 085 1491396 or Kathleen on 0860765003.