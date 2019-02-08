Get Glam with Gret: Step into spring with a pop of colour

Hello all and welcome to the first edition for February - welcome to spring! Although the season has changed the weather remains and layering and heavy coats feature hugely in our wardrobes!

I've been checking the high street and the colours and array of styles are amazing! There is a style to suit everyone from teddy coats to double breasted, whatever your style they've got you stylishly covered!

Brightly coloured coats will set your dark wardrobe apart and bring some spring brightness. And again adding simple accessories to finish your look will add a stylish touch while keeping you warm!

Power suits are also again huge this year, from Topshop to Prada, these are such a statement factor in the wardrobe! I love a great suit and over the years I've gone from black to orange to blue and it's a style that's not going anywhere fast!

With structured blazers and such form fitting trousers this sleek look is the perfection solution to any Communion or Confirmation look you need! This outfit can be used again and again with oodles of choices out there it's just a matter of preference!

The gorgeous powder pink suit, pictured top, is a real statement outfit and will be in store in the County Boutique in Nenagh soon!

Lots of love,

Gretta