Get Glam with Gret: Look fab this Valentines Day

It's Valentine's week and the hint of love is in the air and with oodles of red tones it easy to sport your red gùna or style your outfit to celebrate the day!

Red suits most people but because it's such a strong colour to wear its important to choose a shade that doesn't wash you out, especially when it comes to your lipstick! Here's a few key pieces I've picked to get your Valentine's Day off to a good start: from dresses to accessories, there's a shade for everyone!

This valentines if you’re choosing a gift for your loved ones why not check out these beauties from @cabocondiamonds.ie. You will ooze class and they will give you the effect of diamonds for less. Who doesn't love diamonds?

Colour clashing with red is a great way to add the wow factor to your outfit and tones like pink work very well. Pleated skirts with soft knots and hints of strong reds are really great tones and will well and truly give you the kick start this Valentine's weekend.

Adding a red lipstick to your makeup routine will also put you in the Valentines spirit - remember to choose a red lipstick with blue tones if you have pale or porcelain skin while those with yellow or olive skin tones should look for a lipstick with more orange-red tones.

Mulberry bag from Brown Thomas

Lots of love,

Gretta