Mo Chara Animal Rescue: Ali and George, stunning feline friends need your help to find a forever home

Ali and George

These two beautiful boys are our new residents at the cattery. Ali and George have lived together for over 5 years in the same home until their circumstances took an unfortunate change. Their owner, who cared for them and loved them, suddenly developed a lung condition and cannot keep them inside anymore.

As they have lived together and indoors all their lives we are looking for someone who could offer them a home where they can remain together with the comforts of indoor living. They are already neutered and have their vaccinations up to date. They are also treated for fleas and worms. They two boys are stunning, the photos really don’t do them justice. They are two very large cats. Ali and George are very affectionate and enjoy lazing around and adore cuddles.

If you are looking for some company and are thinking about getting a pet please consider visiting Ali and George. They are old enough not be destructive in their new home and already use a litter tray since they are indoor pets. You can call 087-2577182 for more details or to arrange a visit to meet them.

Upcoming events

Cake Sale

Our cake sales continue to be held the first Sunday of every month, 10am to 1pm, outside the Cathedral in Thurles. We always have a great selection of home baked cakes, scones, cupcakes and bread.

Jumble Sales

We cannot thank you all enough for the amazing support of our jumble sales. Held every Monday to Sunday at Knox’s Hall Thurles, our jumble sales have become our most important fundraisers. We are always in need of donations of saleable items to keep our sales going so if you have any unwanted housewares, bric-a-brac, clothes, dvds/cds, books, small items of furniture or toys. We also have a shop in Cashel where you can find the same great items also at bargain prices.

Mo Chara Animal Rescue

087-6576022/087-2577182, www.facebook.com/mocharaanimalrescue