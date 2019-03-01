My Tipperary life: Ireland rugby international Fiona Steed

Nenagh's Fiona Steed is a rugby analyst for national TV and radio. In her career she won 62 caps for Ireland.

What's your idea of a perfect day, or perfect weekend in Tipperary?

I would load Sally, Roisin and Bill in the car and drive to my parents house in Ballinaclough for a fabulous breakfast.

Leave the lads to play with their cousins up the road for an hour while I go in to Lisa baker boutiques and spend a bit of money. Pick up some bits and pieces from either The Pantry, Country Choice or Cinnamon Alley for a fabulous picnic summer time obviously.Collect the kids and my mum and head to either Garrykennedy, Castlelough or Dromineer for some walking and exercise. I love the new water sports in Dromineer during the summer.

We would finish the day off either in the Whiskey Still or Larkin’s where hopefully John would join us. During colder times I would still shop and buy the food but would head for a brisk walk in the Silvermines mountains or the Clare Glens. I love the outdoors and think we have so much to offer in Tipperary in that line.

Last June I did the three peaks of Tipperary Challenge for Jack and Jill so got to experience the Sugarloaf, Galteemore and Slievenamon.

Who has made the greatest contribution to Tipperary in your lifetime - and why?

For me it’s the people that work in Nenagh hospital. I was actually born there (ageing myself now) and moved back to work there in 2000.

They have worked through so many changes in the health sector in Ireland, faced the threat of closure head on and have reinvented themselves. They continue to provide top class service to the people of North Tipperary.

What's your first Tipperary memory?

Actually going to school in Ballinaclough NS. My mum had a little brown mini and my brother Martin and I started on the same day.

What's your favourite part of the county - and why?

I am biased but I love North Tipperary and the area around Silvermines and Lough Derg. I have such fond memories of going on picnics Up-Step and along the shores of Lough Derg in Castlelough and Garrykennedy.

What do you think gives Tipperary its unique identity?

The people, we are wildly passionate and opinionated about most things and not afraid to show it.

Do you have a favourite local writer or author?

I have to admit to being a poor reader of books, my reading tends to be around health care improvements, trends etc and rugby.

However it is on my list to start on Donal Ryan’s books once the rugby season is over. I love to see local people doing well.

Plan to start with From a Low and Quiet Sea.

What's the biggest challenge facing the county today?

I think rural county towns are facing a challenge and need to constantly strive for their slice of consumer spending.

I am a big believer in shopping local and still do 80% of my clothes shopping in Nenagh and just love the service that you get from shops and restaurants there.

Obviously the emergence of Limerick as a hurling county too!!!

If you had the power to change one thing in, or about Tipperary, what would it be?

Extend the border so that it included Cappamore (I risk the wrath of my family and friends in the village for that one).

Who is or was Tipperary's greatest sports person, and why?

Look this is really difficult to answer; growing up I was a big fan of the GAA and was in Banba Square in Nenagh in 89 when they brought the Liam McCarthy back. Obviously rugby took over my focus when I went to study in England.

For me it’s not really about the greatest sports person it’s about all the volunteers that get kids playing whatever sport and keep them playing.

All kids have 'stars' they look up to and we need to increase the amount of female role models. Growing up I had great mentors in Ballinaclough and Silvermines starting with my dad Pat and people like Jonny Ryan in Silvermines GAA who encouraged me to play with the boys and backed me all the way. Tom Gleeson (RIP) was a huge influence on me at every level.

When I moved to camogie with Toomevara Ann Gleeson was an icon and playing inter-county camogie at the time. She used to collect me and bring me to training and matches if my parents weren’t able, She’s still coaching in Toome.

These are the people that foster the love of sport in the young and are the real sports stars.