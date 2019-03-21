Get Glam with Gret: Top Mother's Day treats for March 31

Mother's Day is fast approaching and finding the perfect gift or treat to say thanks to those we love the most can often be tricky but I’ve rounded up a few options (some local, some further afield) to get you started!

If you're looking for that special gift or treat why not celebrate with afternoon tea at Aherlow House Hotel. Set in the beautiful Glen of Aherlow, it is always the perfect setting and well worth a visit!

For dinner and an evening out another local haunt is the amazing fine dining at O’Neill’s Bistro in Thomastown Co Tipperary! Kenny and his team are amazing and the food is top quality, it’s a little hidden gem so worth a fabulous evening out to celebrate. Pop along for an evening meal and a glass or two!

On the gift side why not pop over to Gallaghers on The Green and purchase a voucher or try out Fionnuala’s new zone facelift! Perfect for the ultimate treat and the perfect excuse for an hour or two on your own. Fionnuala also has some great gifts for mothers to be too!

A great alternative for a gift is the endless designer dupe perfumes on the market. One of the best I’ve found is a business based in Kilkenny called Valley of Roses who offer designer dupe perfumes for less and they really do live up to the expectations!

Andrina really knows her stuff when it comes to perfumery and the quality is superb! Starting from as little as €8 these are also a great option and can be delivered too. Check her out on Instagram or Facebook - Valley of Roses!

Lots of love, Gretta Xxx