Get Glam with Gret: Shining the spotlight on Irish design

Irish design is having a huge moment lately and the stunning array of designers on our doorsteps is incredible. When Meghan Markle stepped out wearing a gown by Kerry designer Don O’Neill the world looked on in awe and there is nothing like buying and supporting all things Irish!

This week I’m sharing my top Irish designers that I love following on Instagram and Facebook!

Nenagh's Marion Murphy Cooney makes great use of colour

First up is Nenagh’s Marion Murphy Cooney - her stunning classic designs are ever evolving from classic cuts to modern prints! Marion has such a great eye for keeping her designs modern and fresh and is a firm favourite with celebrities on the red carpet.

Limerick designer Aoife McNamara, pictured, is one to watch

Limerick designer Aoife McNamara is a newcomer to the Irish design scene but nonetheless is simply amazing with her soft use of fabrics and her gorgeous grà for tweed. She is certainly one to watch as she grows her empire. Worn by major bloggers like Suzanne Jackson and Louise Cooney she is another firm favourite!

Northern Ireland based designer Shauna Fay is simply incredible and a must see designer! Her designs are simply exquisite - classic with a modern day touch of glamour. Milliner Jennifer Wrynne recently wore a Shauna Fay design to Cheltenham and photos of her stunning look were shared extensively on social media.

Tipperary designer Louise Kennedy is undeniably the queen of Irish fashion, her creations having donned catwalks all over the world. Louise is an incredible talent is internationally recognised for her amazing designs!

For sophistication and elegance, the Thurles designer is the must go too!

