Get Glam with Gret: How to ace race day style

Racing season is upon us and the gorgeous array of ladies that will step out onto the track to compete is incredible but looking pristine can often be difficult when attending the races!

Dressing for the races is a tricky one but here are my personal top tips to ace race day style!

Dress for you - comfort is key: This goes for anything and not just the races. Always wear your outfit and don’t let the outfit wear you, remember you can’t copy a complete style from another, change it up and create your own look that is true to you! You’ll feel much more comfortable and remember, your face tells a thousand stories and the confidence will shine through once you are comfortable!

Eilish Ryan pictured at Thurles Racecourse recently. Her fab outfit earned her a place in the top five best dressed on the day

Appropriate attire: When it comes to racing style there are a few that just don’t cut it for me! I’m always a firm believer that your dress should never be above your knee for racing season as you run the risk of it being too short so no minis! Maxi length are also out of the question for me as our weather isn’t always sunny - you don’t want the hem of your dress to be in puddles! It’s not a good look!

Mary O’Halloran who is known for her incredible style at every race meeting

Wearing a hat is essential for attending ladies day: Your hat should suit the shape of your face, for instance a person with an oval face will get away with wearing more hat styles while a person with a round face should opt for a taller more elongated piece! Here’s some styles that caught my eye over time!

In other news I’m delighted to announce I’ll be at the lovely Sorrento Boutique in Cahir on April 11 for their ‘Ladies Night event.'

This is a wonderful evening to gather your friends and enjoy an evening of styling tips and fashion. With a mini fashion show scheduled, it’s a great way to see how outfits can be styled up!

This is a free event (start time is 6.30pm until 9pm) so why not pop along and enjoy!

