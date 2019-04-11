Tipperary town native Emma Collins is L’Oréal Colour Trophy finalist

Tipperary town native and L’Oréal Colour Trophy finalist Emma Collins sits with lifestyle blogger Get Glam with Gret to discuss the hairdressing industry, her inspirations and her rise to the top.

Hi Emma, how did you get into hairdressing?

I started by doing some work experience during school, moved on to larger salons, trained with some great names and now I am very fortunate to be affiliated and represent global brands such as L’Oréal and Ghd.

Have you always wanted to work in the hairdressing industry?

I didn’t always love the industry, mainly because of lack of experience in the right places. But I always gravitated back toward hairdressing because it was something I had experience in. I then got accepted into a renowned city salon and saw a different side to the industry! I immediately fell in love and knew this is what I wanted to do!

Who inspires you in the industry?

Its difficult for me to name them all as I am extremely lucky to be mentored by some of the world's biggest names in hairdressing, not to mention the everyday hairdressers who work tirelessly to give their clients the very best! I work and have worked with some of the best stylists and colourist I have ever seen. I suppose not all heroes wear capes, but they do wear aprons!

Can you explain to the readers what the L’Oréal Colour Trophy is about?

The L’Oréal colour trophy is the world's longest running live hair competition. It showcases some of the country’s best talent. The L'Oreal Colour is like the Oscars of hair! And we are very fortunate to not only be in the top 40 hair stylist/ colourist in the country, we have also made it into the top 20 and are L’Oréal colour trophy finalists!

What was the road to the semi finals like!

Fun! We make a point out of enjoying the process! It’s supposed to be enjoyable and I have seen people get really stressed about it. That’s not what it’s about!





What can we expect for the finals - without divulging!

High energy, incredible craftsmanship and lots of fashion from all the finalist! This is my first time entering this competition so it’s really exciting but at the same time the prospect of actually potentially winning makes me feel a bit sick! It’s a dream to any hairdresser.

What is your favourite thing about being in the industry?

My absolute favourite thing about being in the hairdressing industry is the endless opportunities! I know hairdressers that make six figures, ones that work alongside the world's biggest celebrities, ones that own their own global education company, people that run numerous successful salons, hairdressers that are now trend forecasters for some or the world's biggest brands!

Basically you can achieve anything though this industry. For me it’s the largest understated career choice of all time and I believe more people should opt for a career in hairdressing!

Emma Collins works at The Colour Zone at Marbles Hair and Beauty, Limerick.