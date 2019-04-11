Mo Chara Animal Rescue: Handsome Henry

In November 2017 a litter of puppies were found at an abandoned property in Templemore. One pup died after being hit by a car shortly after being dumped by their owner. The others were taken into the care of the rescue. Their intestines were full of worms and they were anaemic because they had so many fleas. Day after day, the three surviving puppies grew stronger and eventually went on to find their forever homes. Or at least, we hoped they had found their forever homes! Henry was one of those puppies.

Henry has found his way back in to the care of the rescue again, not through his own fault. Henry is a 1 year old collie mix. He is a sweet boy who loves a fuss and adores going for his walks. Sadly, he did not get much interaction for the first year of his life and so he will need some work on his house training and his doggy manners.

Henry is epileptic. He is on daily medication which manages his condition very well but he still seizes on occasion. We are happy to pay for his epilepsy medication for his entire life. Excitement seems to be a huge trigger for Henry's epilepsy so we are looking for a laidback home without young children. Experience with collies would be a bonus but not a necessity.

We know it takes a special home to take on a somewhat unruly, giddy collie boy, especially one needing daily medicine but we believe that Henry has so much potential. He has so much love to give and we are sure that if you open your home -and heart to him, you will not regret it!

For more information about henry, please call or text 087-6576022.

Mo Chara Animal Rescue's Easter Walk

On Sunday, April 21st, we will hold a walk which starts from our rescue centre at Cooleeney, Moyne at 3pm. Join us on the day to take part in a casual stroll with our rescue dogs. We would love to have enough people visit on the day so that every dog in our care will get out for some fun and exercise! You can also bring along your own dog to join in the fun and socialise with other dogs. After the walk we will hold an “Easter Bonanza” raffle and we'll provide complementary refreshments for everyone who participates. If you would like to bring a special Easter treat for the rescue dogs, we're sure they would be delighted with tinned/wet food. Thank you!