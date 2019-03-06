Mo Chara Animal Rescue: Ruby, dumped puppies and an Easter Sunday walk

Ravishing Ruby

Ruby is a gorgeous young fox-terrier mix, under two years old. She is such a sweet and loving girl and we think she would make an amazing pet for just about any family!

She can be a little shy when she first meets you but she is very quickly won-over with a cuddle and treat. Ruby is good with other dogs too and loves to play!

Ruby is neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and treated against parasites. She is looking for a home with a secure garden for exercise and where she will be allowed indoors to interact with her family and sleep.

Dumped Puppies

Late on Tuesday, February 26, we received a call about three abandoned puppies in Thurles. We hopped in the car to go collect them and upon arrival, we were just so saddened by the condition they were in. These poor pups looked alright on first sight but once picked up it became they were skin and bone under their puppy fluff. Each pup was at least 30% under their ideal weight – every bone in their tiny bodies was poking out. They were crawling with fleas, lice and ticks and all had very bad worm infections. We brought them to the rescue and started their treatment – they were so happy to be warm and fed. Unfortunately, their worm burden was so severe that they have already suffered massive intestinal trauma and we will not know for some time whether there will be lasting damage.

A few days later, we learned that three more pups from the same litter had been abandoned in Ballingarry! Sadly, these three pups were not doing very well and at the time of writing this, two are still in the vets with uncertain futures. In this day and age there is no excuse for this sort of cruelty! Firstly, if the owner didn’t want pups they should have had the poor mother and father neutered – there are numerous schemes available to help people on low incomes neuter their pets so cost is not an acceptable excuse! Secondly, had these puppies (and their parents) been treated against parasites appropriately then their lives wouldn’t be hanging in the balance. Thirdly, why dump them? The apathy just beggars belief.

Easter Sunday Stroll

Join us at our centre in Cooleeney, Moyne, on Easter Sunday, April 21 to partake in a leisurely stroll with the rescue dogs! The stroll kicks off at 3pm so we ask that you arrive ten/fifteen minutes beforehand so that you can be paired with a rescue dog for the walk (optional)! We would love for you to bring your pet dogs along too but please ensure that their vaccinations are current!

This is a great opportunity for you and your pet to meet lots of lovely people and our rescue dogs for fun and frolics! After the walk we will serve refreshments back at the centre and our volunteers will be on hand to introduce you to all of the pooches and answer any questions you may have!

Contact Mo Chara

Tel: 087-6576022/087-2577182, www.facebook.com/mocharaanimalrescue