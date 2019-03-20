Mo Chara: The German Shepherd Dog – more than just a herder!

Few dog breeds are as renowned for their working prowess as they are for the companionship they offer, and of these breeds the German Shepherd Dog is perhaps the most celebrated – and with good cause!

German Shepherds (also known as Alsations, Sheps or even GSD’s) became a recognised breed in 1899 after a man attending a dog show met a single dog that he so wholly believed encompassed everything a shepherding dog should be, that he immediately purchased the dog (who he then named “Horand”) and promptly set up the Society for the German Shepherd Dog.

German Shepherds, while originally bred for herding and protecting sheep, quickly became one of the most popular pet breeds in the world, famed for their athleticism, intelligence and loyalty. In recent years, there has been much controversy about German Shepherd lines bred for the show ring. Many Sheps were bred to have an extremely sloping back and that aesthetics-focussed breeding has come at a very steep price – abnormal gait, weakness and hip dysplasia. Thankfully, the trend for severely sloping backs is declining and the strong straight backs favoured in working lines of German Shepherds are becoming more popular even in the show-ring.

Today, German Shepherds are still some of the most devoted working dogs in the world taking on key roles in military units, police forces, search and rescue teams and drug-detection units but their value as pet dogs should not be overlooked. Clever, faithful and loving, German Shepherds typically form very close bonds with their owners. They are usually eager to please and as such are easy to train.

The sheer number of German Shepherds in Ireland means that there are always some ambassadors of this fabulous breed waiting for their forever homes in rescues around the country – at this very minute, we have 4 adult German Shepherds (Bandit, Arthur, Trinny and Maya) and 2 German Shepherd mix puppies (Evan and Esther) in our care. Each of them are beautiful, healthy dogs who will be ideal pets for some lucky family.

Do you think you could join the ranks of GSD owners around the world (including Denzel Washington, Jake Gyllenhaal, Jennifer Anniston, Tom hanks and Mo Chara’s own Nikki Veasey) and welcome a Shep into your home?

As with all of our dogs, our German Shepherds are seeking homes with secure gardens for exercise and toileting. They are looking for homes where they will be allowed indoors to interact with their people and to sleep. If you would like more info on our beautiful Sheps, please call or text Catherine on 087-6576022.

