Get Glam with Gret: How to create stylish looks for under €50

It's rare to venture out on a shopping expedition without having some kind of budget in mind and having spoken with ladies over on my Instagram page, its clear budget trends were on the cards.

But creating an outfit doesn’t have to be expensive and chain stores like Penney's and Dunnes having really upped the mark lately.

Here’s a look I created for under €50 (yes €50) from Primark!

PICTURE: My Penney's look which I created for under €50

These jeans are short fit with the added comfort of a straight leg and a high waist making them really comfortable. These are a great style for anyone with a small waist but want to skim their bum and thighs and will show of your amazing curves!

This pleated top was just €13 and is so flattering. The racer style top will give you smaller shoulders while hiding any tummy area, just tuck in or leave out for your preferred style!

The sandals were also a great find with the added comfort of the secure strapping which makes for some pretty detailing on them! Put it all together and you're ready for your night out.

To change it up add trainers for an everyday look and get the most out of your style!

I was lucky enough to be invited to the Savida at Dunnes Stores SS19 preview in Dublin this week and the styles were simply fantastic!

The quality is superb and the collection has a real Mediterranean and nautical feel. You won’t want to miss it when it arrives in stores!

