Mo Chara Animal Rescue: Age is only a number!

It’s not always tiny puppies or young, rowdy dogs who find themselves in need of our care. For many reasons, we often have dogs of 5 years old upwards looking for a new (or sometimes their first!) loving home. Today I would like to remind you all of some of the benefits of sharing your home with an older dog!

Older dogs often come to us already house and lead trained making them a great option for first-time dog owners or those who have limited experience, time and resources for training. Adopting an older dog also means you have a good idea of their temperament before making a commitment.

Although many older dogs love long leisurely walks, older dogs generally require less exercise than their younger counter-parts, which can make them ideal companions for owners who are short on space or time – or even for owners who have restricted mobility themselves.

Older dogs are more likely to be content if left alone for a portion of the day – they are often more confident and do not need as much attention and reassurance as pups making them a good choice for people who work outside of the home.

Older dogs also tend to be less destructive within the house – their teething days are long behind them! They are usually more relaxed than puppies, taking home-life in their stride.

Contrary to the old adage, you can indeed teach an old dog new tricks! Older dogs are just as capable of learning as a young dog, in fact, many trainers claim that older dogs are less likely to get distracted and have better attention spans than younger dogs! Armed with some tasty treats and a little patience, you can teach ANY dog.

If you are considering bringing a dog into your home, I urge you to look beyond their age; doing so might just lead you to your ideal companion. If you would like more info about our older pooches, please get in touch!

For more information about adopting from Mo Chara Animal Rescue, please call 087-6576022 or 087-2577182, email mocharaanimalrescue@live.ie or find us on Facebook (www.facebook.com/mocharaanimalrescue).



Upcoming Events

Sunday, May 5 – Bake Sale –Thurles Cathedral

Visit our renowned bake sale across from Thurles Cathedral on the first Sunday of each month to pick up some delicious homemade bakes! Scones, Breads, Tarts, Cakes, Cupcakes and more – whether you would like a classic loaf or an adventurous treat, we have got you covered! Last month saw us completely sell out of tasty treats – remember, we set up at 10:30am so don’t miss out!