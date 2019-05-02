Get Glam with Gret: Top trends to try for summer 2019

With summer on the horizon, it can be tricky to transition your wardrobe for the warmer weather but with simple key pieces you can balance each season without overspending. Here's my top buys for purchasing key essentials this summer!

READ MORE: Tipperary mother of three Gretta Peters is Best Dressed Lady for day one of the Punchestown Festival

White Jeans: White jeans are a must have every summer and with our summers generally being so short purchasing a great pair will take you from year to year. High end brands like Pziesak are a beautiful jean that come in various forms such as regular style or the 3D effect.

They are comfortable, high waisted and non see through but bear a high price tag but nonetheless are worth investing in! For someone on a budget I tried a great pair of white jeans at Sorrento Boutique in Cahir and the price was just under €50!

Wedges: When it comes to wearing heels in the summer comfort is key and the easiest and probably the most comfortable is a wedge heel. Whether chunky platform wedge sandals or slimline wedge there is something for everyone.

I spotted a gorgeous metallic pair in McMahon shoes Tipperary town recently, pictured. Style them up wearing your white jeans or midi floral dress!

Midi dresses: Midi dresses in summer are extremely easy to wear. They are great with denim jackets and can be worn with sandals or trainers adding absolute comfort to your style!

No matter your budget, you’ll find one from boutique stores to high street shops in an array of styles and fabrics from satin to linen - there really are hundreds of styles to choose from. This zara dress (€49.95) is perfect for those summer days!

Make sure and follow me on Facebook and Instagram for more style inspiration!

Lots of love, Gretta Xxx