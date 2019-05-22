Gingergirl: Go fish - and catch a tasty and easy meal

Fish cakes are a great way to use up any leftover fish or mashed potatoes. I often make surplus potatoes the day before with the intention of making fish cakes or potato cakes with black pudding. Feel free to use whatever fish you prefer and play about with spices or herbs. If you are poaching your fish, place the fish in a saucepan and cover with milk and black peppercorns. Heat gently for 15 minutes or until the fish is cooked, cool slightly before use.

Fish cakes with home made tartare sauce

300g of poached fish, I like salmon and haddock

250g of mashed potato

1 red pepper, diced

2 scallions finely chopped

Half a red chilli, deseeded and finely chopped

The juice of half a lemon

Salt and ground black pepper

1 egg yolk

Flour for coating

Fresh coriander

* In a large bowl mix the mashed potato and fish, this may prove to be heavy work so it’s best to use your hands. In a frying pan add the olive oil, gently fry the scallions, chilli and peppers, gently cook until soft. Stir the pepper mix into the fish and potato, add the lemon juice and season well. Add the egg yolk to bind the mixture. Divide the mix into eight or ten balls and flatten with your hand. Dip the fish cakes into a bowl of seasoned flour and shake off any excess flour as you flip the cakes between your hands.

* Place the frying pan back on a medium heat, add olive oil and fry the fish cakes, turning until golden brown.



Tartare sauce

I’m not a fan of the shop bought tartare sauce, I find it lacks flavour and can be quite oily. Try this simple but tasty alternative.

Roughly chop six gherkins, a handful of capers and two tablespoons of chopped dill. Place in a bowl and add five tablespoons of mayonnaise. Season with fresh black ground pepper and chill before serving.

