Get Glam with Gret: Royal Ascot kicks off summer racing season

Summer racing will officially begin this week with Royal Ascot. From the caliber of horse racing to the fantastic style that will set the scene alight with colour and the fashion will be impeccable!!

Keeping it simple but classic and fit for royal rules is simple at Royal Ascot when you know how, but there are guidelines and rules you must adhere too in particular when entering any royal enclosure!

Here’s just a few rules which apply across the board:

Dress length must be no shorter than knee with strap width of one inch or more with halter neck strapless or spaghetti strap not being allowed at all!

While jumpsuits were added back in 2017, a trouser suit for ladies must be all the one colour.

Hats must also be worn but a certain diameter must be kept in tow.

Men also have style rules to follow and inside the royal enclosures a full morning suit is required.

