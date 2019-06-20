FOOD
Gingergirl: Less is more when it comes to the perfect pizza
Perfect pizza margherita
For me, pizza needs a good quality thin base and tasty yet simple toppings – it’s a case of less is more.
I bought a pizza stone (basically a slab of granite) a couple of years ago and I find this really adds to the authentic pizza flavour. Simply pre-heat the stone in the oven at its top temperature before placing your pizza directly onto it. Bellisimo!
Pizza Margherita
300g of strong white flour
1 teaspoon of dried yeast
1 teaspoon of salt
200ml of warm water
1 tablespoon of olive oil
100ml of passata
1 garlic clove, chopped finely
A handful of fresh basil
130g of sliced mozzarella
4 tablespoons of shaved Parmesan
* For the base: put the flour, salt and yeast into a large bowl and stir together. Make a well in the centre and pour in the warm water and olive oil. Slowly bring the mixture together (I use a fork for this) in a circular motion until all the flour is mixed into the liquid.
At this stage the dough should resemble thick porridge. Turn the mix onto a floured surface and with floured hands knead the dough well for five minutes or until you have a smooth and springy dough.
Flour the top of the dough, cover with a tea towel and leave to rest for 45 minutes at room temperature.
* To make the sauce: simply lightly fry the garlic, add the passata and basil and simmer for twenty minutes, season to taste and set aside.
* Give the dough a quick knead and split into two balls. Roll each ball on a floured surface until they form large circles. The dough needs to be very thin as it will rise once in the oven. If you are not using a pizza stone, place the pizzas onto two floured baking sheets.
* When ready to bake: heat your oven to 220ºc. Using the back of a spoon smooth the sauce over each pizza base, add the mozzarella/parmesan and bake for eight to ten minutes until crisp. Serve with a sprinkle of freshly torn basil and a drizzle of olive oil.
Other great pizza toppings include roast peppers and rosemary, ricotta and pine nuts or Parma ham and rocket.
And finally: five-minute pizza
For those days when you are pushed for time naan pizzas are perfect.
Simply place a naan bread on a baking sheet, spread with some tomato sauce and sprinkle with your favourite toppings. Cook in a pre-heated oven at 220ºc for five minutes. So simple!
Contact Gingergirl
www.gingergirl.ie
email: helen@gingergirl.ie
Letters to ‘Gingergirl’ c/o The Tipperary Star, Friar Street, Thurles, Co Tipperary.
