Fun filled family adventure day in Ballyhoura

Summer has arrived, the kids are on holidays and in need of entertaining! Ballyhoura has plenty on offer to get them out from under your feet. Come join in the fun and experience the beauty of the Ballyhoura countryside in all its glory for a family adventure day at Glenosheen Woods on July 21.

Promising an action packed day for all the family, the family adventure day will give kids and parents a taste on what’s on offer in Ballyhoura Country. Nestled in the foothills surrounding Ardpatrick, Glenosheen Woods is a hub of activity for adventure sports and adventuring types. The event will highlight the amenities and outdoor recreation that the Ballyhoura region has to offer giving you a taste for more. Discover fun new activities and explore the forest with a wide range of activities on offer. There will be orienteering and mountain biking for a range of different ages. Pick your team and try out exciting games like Hoverball, Archery, Kickdart, Giant Jenga and more.

Local vendors will be on site for the day supplying food and drink to participants to keep the energy levels up for the family adventure day on July 21.

The Ballyhoura countryside has so much to offer from family excursions to challenging hiking and biking, this is a perfect opportunity to explore what is on offer at the center of Munster. Hiking and guided walks will also be available on the day for anyone wanting to get that introduction to the area from local guides.

Attendees will get the chance to try out the new Ballyhoura Trails Guide app, recently launched on July 4. The app provides a guide to the breadth of national loop walks in Ballyhoura Country. The app allows Ballyhoura Country visitors to instantly find what is in their vicinity, the range of walks on offer and describe in real time distances between them and the start point of their chosen trail. There are numerous functions to the app; the user can choose a Ballyhoura Country loop walk to explore based on distance, difficulty or your current location. The app will also indicate what local attractions are near your location, will help you choose somewhere to eat and offer suggestions for overnight stays. The app is available on the playstore for android and IOS.

So get out and about this Sunday, July 21 to explore, relax, and have fun at the Ballyhoura family adventure day.