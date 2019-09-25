Get Glam with Gret: The importance of sustainable fashion

The middle of September brings London Fashion week, and with it, plenty of avant garde looks and couture fashion that most of us can only dream about. Fashion Week is a major milestone on the fashion front and will be setting the tone for what's to come on the high street for seasons ahead.

However while it's always nice to update your wardrobe with a nice handbag or jacket, it's also important to think of the sustainability of our fashion choices.

In truth we are all guilty of over spending on fast fashion. However sometimes the key to adding longevity to your wardrobe is spending that little bit more and investing in key pieces that will stand the test of time - think quality, not quantity!

Designer labels, while costly, always last longer, not to mention the extra details on the cut and finish of a garment means it washes well and retains its shape. I remember when I was younger my granny would buy amazing pieces but incorporate everything into her current wardrobe.

The older generation always had great clothes, even with less income in the household, but dressed effortlessly and remained stylish wearing stunning designs.

Among the amazing designers to showcase at London Fashion week will be Paul Costello whose collection will be huge at Dunnes Stores this season.

However, whether you splurge or save, be sure to invest in pieces that actually add to your wardrobe rather than getting caught over- buying just to keep up with the Jones!

Think, reuse, recycle reinvent and invest in designs sustainable for trends and seasons to come!

