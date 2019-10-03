Get Glam with Gret: Wrap up warm with these wardrobe saviors

The tenth month of the year has arrived can you believe it such a crazy fast year and it’s only getting faster!

Autumn is now in full swing and this week I’m chatting to you about styles of coats! There are so many out there and amazing styles to suit everyone!

Our autumn winter season is incredibly long, often going from October to mid April, so our main wardrobe staple is the coat.

Here’s a few that will last the test of time, so if you’ve got them in the wardrobe dig deep and start recreating your own trends.

First up is the camel coat : a style that never loses its appeal and continues to be effortlessly chic! It will bring you from one year to the next and is sure to keep your wardrobe alive. Perfect with over the knee boots or worn casually.

The teddy coat: a huge trend among celebrities for years and it’s one that is back in droves this season. Comfortable, warm and equally luxurious, there are lots on the high street from Pennys to Prada you’ll find one to suit your budget! I love this rustic autumnal one from Irish online retailer iclothing.

The trench: The trench is literally a firm favourite over the decades and it never fades. From season to season and year to year the trench will form a huge part in your wardrobe. From check to plain block colours theres one to tickle everyone's fancy!

Whatever your style search the wardrobe, bring them out and create your own looks! If you're on the hunt to jazz it up there are so many about the shops you’ll have so much choice!

