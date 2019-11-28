24th edition of the Ballingarry parish journal now on sale

Ballingarry Parish Journal 24th edition has been printed and is available from the local shops in Ballngarry as well as Mullinahone, Drangan, Killenaule, Gortnahoe, Glengoole and Ballynonty.

The journal includes the annual reports from the local schools, clubs and societies, as well as a comprehensive write up on the many achievements and different occurrences for local people from Liam Cahill and his supporting local management team winning inaugural U20 All Ireland competition after completing an All Ireland Tipperary win of the final U21 game to Ross Alexander's medal wins in the European Masters Athletics Championships in Italy this year.

Sadly in the parish we had 63 deaths and we received obituaries for 23 people, which have a direct connection with Ballingarry.

We are extremely grateful to everyone who has contributed to what is a lovely record of the parish happenings both from the past, present and more importantly a historical record for the future.

Any queries on the parish journal can be directed to ballingarryparishjournal@gmail.com