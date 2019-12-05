Tipperary shoppers throw away €1.6m in food waste at Christmas

A new independent survey from Aldi has found that Irish shoppers waste 50% more food during Christmas week than compared to the rest of the year. Households in Tipperary throw out over €1.6m worth of food each year, peaking at Christmas time, when households waste half as much again - the equivalent of thousands of Christmas dinners.

Despite shoppers reporting an increased propensity to help charities during the festive season (with 69% responding that they were more likely to give to charity at Christmas), only 21% of those surveyed donated excess Christmas food to those in need last year. The news comes as supermarket Aldi launches its Food For Good campaign with FoodCloud, whereby customers can purchase and leave food donations in their local store, so that it can be distributed to local charities.

Until Sunday, December 8, Aldi shoppers can donate an extra non-perishable food item to one of the specially designed ‘Food for Good’ boxes that will be appearing across Aldi’s 140 stores nationwide.

The campaign has seen Aldi stores across the country pair directly with charity partners, with partnered charities able to visit their local Aldi store to pick up donated food daily for the duration of the campaign. Some of the charities in Tipperary that will feel this benefit include Knockanrawley Resource Centre, Nenagh Childcare and Novas Initiative Thurles.

Announcing the launch of the ‘Food For Good’ Christmas Campaign, co-founder of FoodCloud Aoibheann O’Brien said: “We are asking Aldi shoppers to help us in doing good for those in need across the country by donating in store. We have over 100 local charities partnered directly with Aldi stores across the country, ensuring the food donated will be going to those most in need in the community.”

Aldi’s partnership with FoodCloud has ensured charities around Tipperary receive regular deliveries of excess food from Aldi stores. To date charities in Tipperary have received over 149,000 meals from the partnership – equating to a saving of more than €188,000 for the charity partners involved.

Also speaking in advance of the launch, Aldi Group Buying Director John Curtin said: “Now in its second year, Aldi’s Food for Good campaign in cooperation with FoodCloud has helped to make Christmas that little bit brighter for those most in need. In addition to helping others, the initiative helps shoppers tackle the issue of food waste, which sees a significant increase at this time of year.’

The following non-perishable items are requested as donations to the ‘Food For Good’ Christmas Campaign:

• Tea Bags

• Instant Coffee

• Biscuits

• Sugar

• Breakfast Cereals

• Tinned Goods

• Pasta and Pasta Sauces

• Jam

• Rice and Rice Pudding

• Soft Drinks

• Sweet Treats

• Selection Boxes

• Christmas Cake

• Christmas Pudding