Gingergirl: Sausage stew is a one pot recipe for a busy home and will ward off winter chills
Hello and welcome to all about food. This week’s recipe is a one pot recipe but is fresh and has a zing of orange and a hit of fresh parsley which makes for ideal for staving off the winter chill. One pot recipes are so handy especially for people with busy lives. This ‘stew’ as my daughters describe it, is a ‘hug in a bowl’ recipe loved by kids and adults alike!
Spring Sausage Stew
(Serves 4 adults)
1.5 lb sausages
1 onion, diced
A tin of chickpeas
2 garlic cloves, sliced
150ml chicken sauce
150 ml passata
Zest of 1 clementine
Small bunch of flat leaf parsley
250g macaroni
* Fry the sausages in a large saucepan until browned all over. Once ready set aside and keep warm. In the same pan add the onion and garlic and fry until colouring on the edges. Tip in the chickpeas, passata and stock. Bring to the boil. Once boiling, reduce the heat to a simmer and return the sausages to the pot. Cook over a gentle simmer for 20 minutes. At this stage add the macaroni and cook for as long as the packet instructs. The macaroni is not essential by any means, it could just as easily be served with some crusty bread. Just before serving add the roughly chopped parsley and the orange zest. Serve with a crusty loaf and enjoy!
Gingergirl aka Helen Keown is an artisan food producer who produces a range of handmade luxury jams, preserves and chutneys made from local, seasonal or organic ingredients. Helen’s produce is available nationwide from independent food emporiums and is also available at selected food delis across Europe.
