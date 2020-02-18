Calling all Tipperary creative amateur gardeners to apply for Bord Bia Bloom 2020!

Bord Bia Bloom festival returns this June bank holiday weekend from May 28 to June 1 in the Phoenix Park, Dublin.

With planning well underway, Bord Bia Bloom is calling for budding gardeners from Tipperary to submit entries for the popular Postcard garden category. Postcard gardens offer passionate amateur gardeners, garden clubs, community and GIY groups a chance to showcase their talents to over 115,000 visitors attending the event.

The Postcard gardens are small but perfectly formed 3m x 2m plots which can be used to represent a club, locality, special person or character from your community.

Last year schools, communities, day care centres and resource centres from around Ireland brought themes such as autism, mental-wellbeing, climate change and children’s literature to life through flowers, planting, art and woodwork.

Longford Town Guild, Irish Countrywomen’s Association received ‘Best in Show’ for their Postcard Garden ‘Fork to Fork’ which demonstrated how we can turn the tide on unsustainable consumption by using the earth around us to feed ourselves.

