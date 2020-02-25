Mo Chara Animal Rescue: Woody the Wonder dog!

We’re so glad to announce that Woody’s journey to perfect health is almost complete. We cannot express our gratitude to his wonderful team at O’Connor-Julian Veterinary Hospital for the amazing care they’ve shown. Veterinary surgeon, Emma Corbett-Coffey, spearheaded Woody’s care and his recovery is a testament to her surgical skill and the dedication of her team - without their faith and exceptional care, Woody’s remarkable recovery would not have been possible and this fun-loving, sweet boy would not have survived.

When Woody arrived into our care, he had such horrific facial wounds that we didn’t think he would pull through. His wounds, which originated from an untreated bite, were deeply infected. An aggressive bacterial infection had set in and had caused extensive necrosis of his facial tissue and jawbone. The infection had completely ruined his left eye. Woody’s fabulous personality immediately captivated everyone he met and we knew we would do everything possible to get this boy healthy again.

Woody will soon be looking for his forever home and enquiries are very welcome. This boy truly deserves a loving family of his own. Woody is a Parson’s Jack Russell mix. The breed is known for being hardy (proven surely by his miraculous recovery), loyal and clever. His wiry coat will be easy to maintain in top condition with a short weekly brush-out and the occasional bath.

Woody is a bright, friendly boy who will thrive in a home where he gets plenty of interaction with his owners. A secure garden is essential and Woody must be allowed to live indoors as part of the family. Please contact Carita on 0876576022 or Nikki on 0872577182 for more information.

Charity Shops

Don’t forget our charity shops are now open Monday to Saturday from 10am to 4pm (Thurles: Knox Hall on Slievenamon Road, and Cashel: Main Street, beside Paddy Powers). We thank you for your spectacular support of our fundraising sales in the past and hope that you will continue giving generously to the animals in our care through the purchase and donation of pre-loved goods! There are currently some absolutely fabulous bargains to be had in both shops and we hope you’ll pop in for a look! Our 2020 fundraising calendars are also still available in both shops.

Upcoming Events

Sunday, March 1 – Bake Sale, Thurles Cathedral, 10am-1pm.

Contact us

For more information about volunteering, fostering or adopting from us at Mo Chara Animal Rescue please email mocharaanimalrescue

@live.ie, call Nikki on 087-2577182 or Carita on 087-6576022, or find us on Facebook (www.facebook.com/

mocharaanimalrescue).