PICTURE GALLERY
News in pictures: St Patrick's Day in Tipperary
Greetings from Cahir on St Patrick’s morning
More photos from around the county on St Patrick's Day 2020!
The Dunne family in Templemore getting creative on St Patrick's Day
St Patrick's Day fun at Kilkenny Castle sent in to us by Georgina Setters
Aimee Kate and Leah Mai Collins
Sophie Lawlor age 6 and Emily Lawlor age 3 celebrating St Patrick's Day
Photo sent in by Sheevaun Thompson celebrating St Patrick's Day
