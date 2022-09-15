POLL: Do you know how the Local Property Tax rate is calculated in Tipperary?

POLL: Do you know how Local Property Tax is calculated in Tipperary?
This week Tipperary County Council voted to retain the 10% adjustment to the Local Property Tax rate for another two years.
This week's vote, they said, means certainty for both households and the funding available for local services.
Local Property Tax pays for projects and services in Tipperary, including but not limited to infrastructure, leisure and arts centres, community projects and festivals.
However, as TipperaryLive reported earlier this week, this does not necessarily mean an increase for most households.
But we want to hear from you.
Do you understand how the rate of Local Property Tax is calculated?
Check back in tomorrow to find out what other people in Tipperary thought.
Teresa Devaney making a floral presentation to Maura Sheehan whose late husband Bill was a founder member of Templemore Community Services.
The programme is aimed at developing the leadership skills of young people within the Ladies Gaelic Football Association and which, in turn, will benefit their local communities
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.