POLL: Choose your Tipperary championship team for Waterford - Centre Back

Ahead of Tipperary's Munster Championship bow against Waterford, we are looking for the Tipperary public to have their say on who should start the big match. Next up is the full back position. Vote now!
The full team as voted by you, the Tipperary public, will be revealed in full on Thursday April 14th on TipperaryLive.
Johnny Wort presenting the Durlas Eile Eliogarty Memorial Committee Medal to Martin Semple. Also present at St Mary’s International Garden of Remembrance was William Ryan, Committee Member
RNLI lifeboat fundraising committee at the launch with sponsors Gillian O'Connor and Niamh O'Connor, Quigleys Bakery
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.