Search

22 Mar 2022

POLL: Do you think a wider mask mandate should be re-introduced?

POLL: Do you think a wider mask mandate should be re-introduced?

The INMO is calling for a wider mask mandate to reduce the spread of Covid-19

Reporter:

Lili Lonergan

22 Mar 2022 1:19 PM

Email:

lili.lonergan@iconicnews.ie

YES

NO

As Covid-19 cases continue to soar, hospitals are coming under increasing pressure.

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) has called on the Government to re-introduce a wider mask mandate, describing the current situation as a 'national emergency'.

General Secretary of INMO Phil Ní Sheaghdha said:

"As of this morning, 7,753 patients have been without a bed in our hospitals since the mask requirement was dropped on February 28th. ESRI research published today shows that two-thirds of people are still wearing masks on public transport and when shopping.

"If we could increase this number through a re-introduction of mask wearing, it would help ease transmission numbers."

Mandated mask wearing no longer applies on public transport, taxis, schools, in retail premises and public offices however it is still required in healthcare settings such as hospitals and nursing homes.

Do you think The Government should reinstate a wider mask mandate? Vote in our poll above

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media