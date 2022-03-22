POLL: Do you think a wider mask mandate should be re-introduced?

The INMO is calling for a wider mask mandate to reduce the spread of Covid-19
YES
NO
As Covid-19 cases continue to soar, hospitals are coming under increasing pressure.
The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) has called on the Government to re-introduce a wider mask mandate, describing the current situation as a 'national emergency'.
General Secretary of INMO Phil Ní Sheaghdha said:
"As of this morning, 7,753 patients have been without a bed in our hospitals since the mask requirement was dropped on February 28th. ESRI research published today shows that two-thirds of people are still wearing masks on public transport and when shopping.
"If we could increase this number through a re-introduction of mask wearing, it would help ease transmission numbers."
Mandated mask wearing no longer applies on public transport, taxis, schools, in retail premises and public offices however it is still required in healthcare settings such as hospitals and nursing homes.
Do you think The Government should reinstate a wider mask mandate? Vote in our poll above
