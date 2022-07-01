Gallery: Summer fun returns to Tipperary as Castlefest hits the high notes
Tonight (Friday, July 1) the winner of the Butler's Bar Fethard Sports Achievement Award winner for the month of June will be announced. All will be revealed in Butlers at 9.30 pm.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.