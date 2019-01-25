WATCH: Tipperary All Time Greats draw throws up cracking battles

One of the stand-out duels in the Tipperary All Time Great poll is between a famed Olympian from the early days of the last century and a modern day comedy duo.

The 2 Johnnies are committed Tipperary hurling supporters and regularly pen new songs to cheer on the Blue and Gold, but to make the last eight in our poll they must overcome the might of legendary Ballyneale athlete Tom Kiely. Kiely won the gold medal in a ten discipline multi-event at the St Louis Olympics in 1904 – will he carry too much muscle and speed for our modern day troubadours?

Fellow musician Shane McGowan faces another worthy opponent in Adi Roche. McGowan, lead singer with the Pogues and known worldwide for Fairytale of New York, is up against humanitarian Adi Roche who has spent over 30 years helping children affected by the Chernobyl nuclear explosion.

Recently selected as Tipperary's greatest hurler over the past 30 years, Nicky English has played with and against some of the best exponents of the game from Mullinahone. But now he is up against one of the village's most famous sons, patriot and author Charles J. Kickham, who would have fully appreciated the artistry and wizardry of English with the hurley and sliothar.

Jimmy Doyle is regarded as one of the greatest hurlers of all time, with six All Ireland senior medals among his collection, and the late great from Thurles goes head to head with one of Clonmel's favourite sons, Micheal O Suilleabhain, honoured with the freedom of his native town for his musical brilliance.

Another Clonmel v Thurles clash features Frank Patterson and Pat Shortt. Frank Patterson was a renowned tenor, as celebrated in the United States as in his native Clonmel for his wonderful voice. Pat Shortt is one of the country's top comedians, who shot to fame as part of d'Unbelievables and followed up with the television series Killinascully.

Maurice Davin helped to found the GAA, while Tony Ryan helped to found Ryanair. Who will get your vote? One started the greatest sporting organisation in the country from a small room in Hayes Hotel in Thurles, while the other started the business model that made flying much more accessible for millions across Europe.

Thomas McDonagh paid with his life for the cause of Irish freedom. As one of the leaders of the 1916 Rising and a signatory to the Proclamation, he was executed for his actions. In our poll, he is paired against another whose very name is synonymous with Tipperary, legendary jockey Mick Kinane, regarded as one of horseracing's elite sportsmen worldwide.

Music versus fashion in our poll features the renowned Clancy Brothers from Carrick-on-Suir and designer Louise Kennedy from Thurles. The Clancy Brothers were one of the most influential Irish folk groups ever, whose breakthrough in the United States offered them a worldwide audience. Louise Kennedy also has an international profile in the modern era, whose clients have included royalty and presidents.

So that's the eight match-ups. Now it's up to you to vote on your choice and see who makes it through to the final eight.