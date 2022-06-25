WATCH: One of the Most Stylish women at the Derby festival at the Curragh

Catherine Byrne from Carlow speaks to the Leinster Leader's Siobhan Donohoe about her fashion choice for this year's Most Stylish lady competition at the Curragh.
Emma Morrissey scored 2-4 including the winning penalty in Tipperary's magnificent win in Kingspan Breffni in Cavan this afternoon (Saturday).
Irish consumers recycled a record number of electrical items last year but Leo Donovan, CEO of the country’s largest recycling scheme WEEE Ireland has warned that unsustainable targets need to change
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.