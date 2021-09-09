Search

09/09/2021

WATCH: Portroe in Harmony single release raises funds for charity

Reporter:

Reporter

The community of Portroe have come together to perform a song to raise funds for charity, as well as their own camogie club.

The charity event, called "Picnic in the Park" took place on the 29th of August in Portroe in aid of The Children’s Health Foundation and Portroe Camogie Club.

Portroe in Harmony was formed in November 2020 and is a group of young adults and teens aged 13-22 years who recorded a charity single and video to be released online.

Celebrating the fantastic community spirit in Portroe, as well as the young people who make Portroe a great place to live, the single and event was made to acknowledge frontline staff and members of the community who helped to keep the village safe during the pandemic. ^^^See video above ^^^

Speaking on their GoFundMe page they said: "We formed this group in a time of real uncertainty in the world with Covid-19.

"We wanted to give this group of young girls the motivation and experience to become leaders in their community, by demonstrating their resilience, coming together while staying apart, supporting each other and to raise money for two organisations that mean a lot to the group and many people."

The “Picnic in the Pitch” event featured live music performances from local acts in the build up to the release of the single on the day and the funds raised so far are just shy of €10,000 and will go to worthy causes.

The single features fantastic vocals from the group and showcases the talent within the parish, with the video so far been widely viewed online.

