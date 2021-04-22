CAR OF THE DAY - A superb value 161 Honda CRV 1.6

Reporter

Reporter:

Reporter

161 Honda CRv 1.6i-DTEC EX 160BHP €21,995

Denis Kinane Honda050421911

www.deniskinanehonda.ie

sales@deniskinanehonda.ie

https://www.facebook.com/pages/category/Car-Dealership/Denis-Kinane-Honda-135578313297276/

https://www.instagram.com/kinanehonda/?hl=en