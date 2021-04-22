CAR OF THE DAY - A superb value 161 Honda CRV 1.6
161 Honda CRv 1.6i-DTEC EX 160BHP €21,995
Denis Kinane Honda050421911
https://www.facebook.com/pages/category/Car-Dealership/Denis-Kinane-Honda-135578313297276/
22/04/2021
Search our Archive
161 Honda CRv 1.6i-DTEC EX 160BHP €21,995
Denis Kinane Honda050421911
https://www.facebook.com/pages/category/Car-Dealership/Denis-Kinane-Honda-135578313297276/
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More Local News
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on