WATCH: Gardaí in dramatic motorbike chase on popular Irish beach

A number of motorcyclists led gardaí on a high-speed chance through Rossnowlagh beach, Co Donegal on Sunday.
Walkers and sun-seekers on the Blue Flag beach watched as the bikers drove at speed and attempted to avoid being caught.
The beach is popular with picnickers, families, sunbathers, and windsurfers who come to make the most of the soft, golden sand and breath-taking views. Walkers also enjoy the area. Sunday was busy given the good weather.
Gardaí were alerted by the noise of the offending vehicles and attempted to catch them, which they eventually did but as this video shows, not without a chase!
It is understood the current Road Traffic Bill will make it an offence to use off-road vehicles in areas previously not covered by road traffic legislation, such as beaches.
Under the legislation, use of the vehicles is prohibited on both public and private land, except in cases where there is permission from the landowner.
Officers will be able to seize the vehicles if they were used in prohibited areas and remove them from people's homes with the use of a warrant.
