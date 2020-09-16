WATCH: Nothing like it! When the dancing begins at the Ploughing bandstand

There is no moment better at the Ploughing bandstand than when that first plucky pair take to the dancefloor.

It leads to a flood of fellow movers jiving and waltzing the day away.

In this clip from Offaly in 2017, it was the Willoughby Brothers performing on stage when the craic really got going.

Why not give it a go now and whip out the dancing shoes (or dancing wellies) for a quick bop.