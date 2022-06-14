WATCH: Forever Young Festival's greatest show woman previews nostalgic 80s line-up

When Dr Sharon Alston wanted to save seriously ill pets and discovered there was no such charity in Ireland to help their owners with the expensive surgery costs, she put her two great loves together - 80s music and animals.

The vet-turned-music promoter then created Ireland's first ‘Forever Young Festival’ in 2019. Forever Young is an 80's festival and is also a fundraiser for Sharon's charity Animal Welfare & Veterinary Care Ireland.

She truly is the Greatest Show Woman as she made the impossible possible and attracted top original 80s artists to perform for one magical weekend. This year she is back with another incredible line-up and an explosive weekend of 80s back to life, in full neon glory, from July 15 to 17 at Palmerstown House, Co. Kildare.

Watch our video as Siobhan Donohoe, a huge 80's fan, interviews the lady responsible for bringing the 80s back. Just like P.T. Barnum's imagination and innovative ideas, Sharon is top of her game when it comes to attracting the best with her lineup of nearly 30 international stars travelling to Kildare this July.

On the opening night, the one and only Marti Pellow (Wet Wet Wet) will headline. On Saturday, Frankie goes to Kildare as Holly Johnson (Frankie Goes to Hollywood) headlines. OMD (Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark) are Sunday's headliner.

The confirmed line up so far: – Marti Pellow (WET WET WET) | Holly Johnson (Frankie Goes To Hollywood) | OMD | Bananarama | Paul Young | Boomtown Rats | Paul Carrack (Mike and the Mechanics, Squeeze, Yes) | Alphaville | Nik Kershaw | Nick Heyward (Haircut 100)| Tiffany | TPau| Chesney Hawkes, The Real Thing | Five Star | Limahl | The Undertones | Then Jerico| Bad Manners | Heather Small | Johnny Hates Jazz | The Blow Monkeys | Hue and Cry | In Tua Nua | The Adventures | Wendy James (Transvision Vamp) | Doctor and The Medics | Brian Downeys Alive and Dangerous

There will be shuttle buses from Dublin and Naas with bus links from Cork, Cashel, Galway, Athlone, Mullinger, Waterford, Wexford, Kilkenny, Carlow, Limerick, Nenagh and Portlaoise.

Forever Young have also combined Coach and Festival, Hotel and Bus and Hotel & Ticket packages listed on their website - see the official website for all details.

