WATCH: UpRoar Rock Chorus' entry to Tipperary's Next Superstar

UpRoar Rock Chorus are a mixed choir based in Clonmel and have been together since 2017.
They have members from various towns including Clonmel, Cashel, Callan, Carrick, Cahir etc.
Their musical director is Eamon O'Malley.
The clip above is from a choral festival in Budapest back in June 2019.
TAP THE ICON BELOW TO VOTE FOR UPROAR ROCK CHORUS IN THEIR HEAT
Deputy Jackie Cahill outside St Patrick's College, Thurles, with Minister for Higher Education Simon Harris, and Tipperary chief executive Joe MacGrath
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.