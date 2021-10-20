WATCH: Amy Reynolds' entry to Tipperary's Next Superstar

This is Amy Reynolds (also known as @ReylatableAmy on social media). She is 22-years-old and lives in Nenagh.
In her entry, she said: 'I’ve loved doing things like singing, acting, dancing and playing the piano for years now, but am only being brave enough to start pursuing them now, so that’s I’m entering this great completion that I saw advertised on Instagram.
'I’m hoping to study music or theatre at Uni as a mature student next year so would really benefit from the prizes up for grabs in this competition.'
TAP THE ICON BELOW TO VOTE FOR AMY IN HER HEAT
The Arfdinnan playground closing time is currently 6pm and from October 30 closing time will be 4.30pm for the winter months.
Deputy Jackie Cahill outside St Patrick's College, Thurles, with Minister for Higher Education Simon Harris, and Tipperary chief executive Joe MacGrath
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.