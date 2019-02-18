WATCH: Thurles 'triple threat' MC Daycent has audience in stitches at Ireland's Got Talent audition

Tipperary comedy act MC Daycent has been tipped to win the latest series of Ireland's Got Talent by judge Jason Byrne.

MC Daycent, aka Gary Lyons, thrilled viewers with his original rap on Saturday night's episode on Virgin Media One which name checked judges Louis Walsh, Denise Van Outen, Jason Byrne and Michelle Visage.

Speaking ahead of his IGT appearance MC Daycent proudly described his abilities as an entertainer saying he was a "triple threat."

"I can do all four things," he told the camera, adding he was "gonna win this."

Following his performance Louis Walsh told the Thurles rapper that he had a "hit record" with Denise Van Outen telling him she was "in love" with Tipperary's answer to Eminem.

"I can't wait to hear what you rap about next," added Visage, earning the MC four 'yeses' and sailing through to the next round of the competition.

Thirty one year old Gary Lyons, who performs under the name MC Daycent, is already no stranger to fame having racked up millions of views online with his hilarious viral videos.