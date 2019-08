Clogheen's Colin English and Chloe Cotter all kitted out for the match. Colin thinks the score will be Tipperary 2-19 Kilkenny 3-15

Clogheen's Colin English and Chloe Cotter all kitted out for the match. Colin thinks the score will be Tipperary 2-19 Kilkenny 3-15

Elle and Edward Mason are hoping to have the bragging rights over their Kilkenny cousins come the final whistle on Sunday

Elle and Edward Mason are hoping to have the bragging rights over their Kilkenny cousins come the final whistle on Sunday

LEFT: Cahir butchers Charlie Boland and Seamus Quirke say the rivalry between the sides is “healthy”, predicting Tipperary to win on a final scoreline of 2-21 to 1-16

LEFT: Cahir butchers Charlie Boland and Seamus Quirke say the rivalry between the sides is “healthy”, predicting Tipperary to win on a final scoreline of 2-21 to 1-16