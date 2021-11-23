Abbey CBS,Tipperary Town retain U 15 Hennessy Cup county hurling title

U15 Hennessy Cup Hurling Final

The Abbey School 1-15

Presentation Ballingarry 0-14

The Abbey School, Tipperary Town retained the U15 Hennessy Cup County hurling title with a hard fought win over Presentation Secondary School Ballingarry played in Boherlahan on Tuesday November 23 after both teams came out on top of their respective blitz played in early November.

In conditions ideal for hurling, it was the Tipperary Town side that were first out of the blocks with a points from Ciaran Kelly, Tom Bradshaw and an impressive total of four points from Cappawhites’ Sean O’Shea.

Ballingarry responded with scores of their own from Michael Cuddihy, Thomas Treacy, Oran Brahan and Charlie Noonan to leave the half time score 11 points to 7 in favour of the men from West Tipperary and East Limerick.

In the 3rd quarter the ever impressive Darragh O’Hora added to his 5 point haul in the 1st half by adding a further 1-02 from play to stretch the Abbeys lead to 1-15 to 0-09 points at the 2nd water break. O’Hora was ably assisted in the middle of the field by Arravale Rovers’ David Ryan as they played in front of a defence well marshalled by the likes of Adam Ryan, Alan Delaney and Cathal Martin.

If the Abbey thought the game was won they were greatly mistaken. On the resumption of the water break, Ballingarry roared back into contention with the next 5 points with Gahan, Noonan, Tom Ryan and midfielder Sean Fitzgerald popping up with vital scores

This resulted in a tight finish but excellent team work and resolute defending by the Abbey saw them maintain their vital 4 point cushion which helped them claim the title

The Abbey had exceptional performers all over the field, Morgan O’Connor was excellent in goal in front of hard working defence exemplified by the performances of players like Sean Cleary and Eoghan Ryan. In midfield, David Ryan worked tirelessly and led by example with Darragh O’Hora being the real scoring difference between the teams. In the forwards, the Abbey had excellent displays with all contributing handsomely to the Abbey’s performance. In particular Sean O’Shea and Ciaran Kelly produced eye catching displays. Ballingarry for their part contributed to an excellent game. Bill Cahill and Tommy Blackmore worked hard at the centre of defence. Sean Fitzgerald was impressive while up front the performances of Oran Gahan and Charlie Noonan were noteworthy.

It was an exciting game played in an honest manner by both sides. The Abbey can now look forward to a tilt at the Munster Championship after Christmas with a round of 16 tie with the winners of Rice College, Ennis and St Josephs Secondary School, Tulla in store.

Abbey CBS: Morgan O’Connor (Cappawhite), Sean Cleary (Kickhams), Alan Delaney (Arravale Rovers), Eoghan Ryan (Cappawhite), Tom Bradshaw (Lattin- Cullen), Adam Ryan (Arravale Rovers), Cathal Martin (Cappawhite), Darragh O’Hora (Solohead), David Ryan (Arravale Rovers), Matthew Kinnane (Arravale Rovers), Cathal O’Mara (Kickhams), Shane O’Brien (Lattin-Cullen), Ciaran Kelly (Arravale Rovers), Sean O’Shea (Cappawhite), Ciaran Moloy (Cappawhite) Subs Used: Jaye Cilivinas (Arravale Rovers)



Presentation Ballingarry: Cormac Duggan, Tadgh O’Brien, Bill Cahill, Davis Stanley, Rory O’Brien, Tommy Blackmore, Tommy McGrath, Darragh Pollard, Sean Fitzgerald, Tom Ryan, Charlie Noonan, Alex Britton, Thomas Treacy, Oran Gahan, Michael Cuddihy.