06 Jul 2022

Killea Family Fun Day - Féile Margaret O’Sullivan on July 3

06 Jul 2022 3:16 PM

Thank you to everyone who supported "a big day in our little village” last Sunday, July 3, in Killea’s GAA grounds.


It was fantastic to meet and greet old friends and meet new ones at the Killea Family Fun Day or Féile Margaret O’Sullivan.


Huge thank you as always to everyone local who supported but also a big mention to those who travelled long distances from all over Ireland to take part.


Here are a few photos of the day which give a small flavour of the fabulous family friendly atmosphere enjoyed by all who visited Killea.


Events included: music by the Thomas McDonagh Pipe Band, Killea’s Fittest Family, Dancing, Dog Show, Sheep racing, 5 a-side football competition, Vintage Display, Skittles, Stock Judging, Face , Painting, Sheaf Pitching, Pillow Fighting, Ball in Barrow, Cross Bar Challenge, Bouncy Castles, Penalty Shootout, Pick a Card, Fishing for Bottles, and an Art Competition.

