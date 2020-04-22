SLIDESHOW: TipperaryLive 2km challenge photo gallery

As the coronavirus lockdown measures continue for at least a few more weeks, we want to bring out the creative side of Tipperary people in our new photography competition.

We want readers to take the most beautiful photograph they can while exercising within the 2km limit from their home as per the government regulations. You can enter as many times as you like.

It can by anything you want so long as it's captured within that zone. It might be a landscape shot, animals, a garden, a deserted street, well known landmarks, how coronavirus has affected your locality or any other creative image you can capture.

You can send your entry to news@tipperarylive.ie with your name and the general area where you're from and where the picture was taken.

So it's over to you now to capture Tipperary at its best and we will bring to our readers and online audience a flavour of Tipperary during Covid-19.