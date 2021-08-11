Gallery: Tipperary cyclists and supporters at the Tour de Munster 600km charity cycle

Tipperary family and friends gathered in Cork last weekend to welcome home the cycling heroes who undertook this year's gruelling 600km Tour de Munster in aid of Down Syndrome Ireland.

Among those scaling the heights of St Patrick's Hill by the Lee were Killenaule woman Audrey Smith and John Fitzpatrick of Clogheen.

Waiting for the cyclists to finish were Thurles family Miah and Catherine Cleary from Thurles with their children Diarmuid, 4; Grainne, 7, and Katie, 9, as well as Nenagh's Maya, Linda and Ian Gillick.

Others turning out in Cork were Anne-Marie Keane with her children Cillian and Conor, 6, and Joe, and Catherine Corbett from Ardfinnan, and Catherine Mulcahy, Tipperary Town.

The 21st annual Tour de Munster charity cycle came to an emotional end in Cork City on Sunday evening, August 8th, having travelled over 600km across the six counties of Munster, raising funds for Down Syndrome Ireland (DSI) Munster Branches.

The four-day charity cycle took place from August 5 to 8, and saw long-term supporter of the Tour, Sean Kelly lead 150 amateur cyclists through the towns and villages of Munster in their pursuit to raise vital funds for the Munster branches of DSI, who this year celebrated their 12th year as the main beneficiary of the tour.

The tour started from Cork City’s iconic English Market on Thursday morning and covered an average of 150km per day as cyclists and support teams made their way through Waterford, Tipperary, Limerick, Clare and Kerry and then back to Cork on the final day.

Since its inception in 2001, Tour de Munster has raised over €3.4m for its beneficiaries, with a staggering €3m for DSI alone.



At the top of Patrick’s Hill, Paul Sheridan, founder of Tour de Munster, thanked those involved in the hugely successful 2021 Tour.

“We have had a fantastic four days and I am immensely proud of everyone who participated in this year’s Tour. A huge amount of hard work goes into preparing for a 600km tour and although tough at times, we only have to remember why we are doing it, for the amazing children and adults with Down syndrome across Munster to give us that extra push.

“We have received so much support throughout the past four days and I would like to thank everyone who cheered us on along the route. The encouragement means so much to every cyclist and gives us a huge amount of motivation.”

To donate to the Tour de Munster visit www.idonate.ie/tdm